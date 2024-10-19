Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

