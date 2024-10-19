Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

IR stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

