Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$1.03. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 14,310 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

