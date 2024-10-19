Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ATI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

