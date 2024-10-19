Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $2,546,000.00 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,588,126.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

