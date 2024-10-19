Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.45. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 400.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

