Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells 81,249 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $152.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DoorDash by 595.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,141,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.