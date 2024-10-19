Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

