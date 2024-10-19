Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

