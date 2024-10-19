Inspire Investing LLC Has $409,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 69.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

AGCO stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

