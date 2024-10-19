Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

