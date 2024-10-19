Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Insperity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

