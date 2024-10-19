Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

