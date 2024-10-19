Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

