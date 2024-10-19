IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in DLocal were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in DLocal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLocal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

