IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $46,000 in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314,371 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Stephens lowered their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.50 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

