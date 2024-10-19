iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

