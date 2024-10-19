iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 777.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 840,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.