iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 193,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

