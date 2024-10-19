iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

