iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,988,000 after buying an additional 66,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.