iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

