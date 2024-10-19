iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,011 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $10,506,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.65 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.