iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

