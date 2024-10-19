iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.