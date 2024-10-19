Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

