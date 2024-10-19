James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,286.58 ($16.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($18.14). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,371 ($17.90), with a volume of 7,911 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,353.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,286.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £5,405.30 ($7,058.37). 45.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

