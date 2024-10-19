JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,148.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $723.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $834.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $916.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.