JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

