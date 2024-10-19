KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells $2,183,500.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 311.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.