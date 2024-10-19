KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,441,976 shares traded.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

