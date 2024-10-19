Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 170.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 586.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 168,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Down 2.2 %

KOP opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $785.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.