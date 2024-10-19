Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,662.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,431. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.85 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

