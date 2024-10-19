Leerink Partners Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $50.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.86% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of GH opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

