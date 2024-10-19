Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

LESL opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

