Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.92. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 48,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$155.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.50 million. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lycos Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

