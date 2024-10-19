Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $843,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

