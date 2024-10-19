Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,323,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

