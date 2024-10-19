Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 173,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000.

FLTR opened at $25.43 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

