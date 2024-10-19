Michael Mente Sells 48,346 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

