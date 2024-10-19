Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $325.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.64.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -468.72 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $308.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average of $261.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

