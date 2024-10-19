Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.16. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Mobivity Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

