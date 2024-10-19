NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 1,138.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 1.02% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

