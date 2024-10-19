NBC Securities Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $610.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $502.64 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.29.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.