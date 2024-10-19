NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.