NBC Securities Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.