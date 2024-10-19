NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

MTDR opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.