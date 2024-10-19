NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.27% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,123,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,322,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCRE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

