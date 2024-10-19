NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

LDOS opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

