NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 89,294 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $656.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

